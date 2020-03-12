Shea's cancels performances of 'Hello, Dolly!,' new play at Shea's 710

Remaining performances of "Hello, Dolly!" at Shea's Buffalo Theatre have been canceled.

In a statement, Shea's said it is canceling "Dolly" as well as "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," under the direction of Gov. Andrew Cuomo "in support of the health and well-being of the theater-going public, as well as those who work in the theater industry."

"We urge all community members to practice caution and strictly follow the CDC’s guidelines for preventing the spread of disease during this time. Shea’s will continue to closely monitor the evolving coronavirus situation and make decisions as circumstances require, in accordance with guidelines from the CDC and state and local health officials," Shea's said in the statement.

The highly rated "Hello, Dolly!" which received 4 stars from News' reviewer Anthony Chase, had performances scheduled in Shea's Buffalo Theatre through March 15. "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," which was set to open tonight in Shea's 710, is the new play from All For One Theatre Productions, a collaboration between Irish Classical Theatre, MusicalFare Theatre, Road Less Traveled Productions, Shea’s Buffalo & Theatre of Youth.



Single tickets for both shows that were purchased through Ticketmaster and the Shea's box office will be automatically refunded. Season ticket holders will receive a credit with the option to apply it to the balance of their 2020-21 season. Those wishing a refund, should contact the Shea's box office 847-0850 or email patronservices@sheas.org.

In other local theater news, Alleyway Theatre also has canceled all performances of "Scotch and Madness" and "The Golden Girls: Lost Episodes."