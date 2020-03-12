Reporters' Notebook: March 12, 2020

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to playwright Edward Albee, born on this date in 1928, “Remember one thing about democracy. We can have anything we want and at the same time, we always end up with exactly what we deserve.”

• • •

EXPLORING – Explore Buffalo celebrates Women’s History Month and the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment at its Winter Speaker Series from 7 to 9 tonight in the First Presbyterian Church, 1 Symphony Circle. Speakers will focus on the Seneca Falls Movement, the fight for women’s suffrage and the working women of World War II. Tickets are $10, $5 for students and educators. For more info, visit explorebuffalo.org.

Explore Buffalo also will present the program at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Lancaster New York Historical Society Museum, 40 Clark St., Lancaster. “Beerffalo: The Ales and Tales of Buffalo” will examine the history of brewing in Buffalo and its present-day renaissance. Admission is free. Refreshments will be served.

• • •

GRAB A CUP – Niagara Falls City Council Chairman Chris Voccio will host his next Coffee with Chris gathering at 9 a.m. Saturday in Knack’s Parkview Cafe, 2110 Hyde Park Blvd., Niagara Falls. Voccio pays for the coffee. Guests can order food at their own expense. No reservations required. For more info, call 696-0086 or email ChrisVoccio@gmail.com.

• • •

FAMILY FRIENDLY – There’s a locally-sourced breakfast and more at Maple Morning from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in the Western New York Welcome Center, 1999 Alvin Road, Grand Island. Breakfast is $9 adults, $5 children, and includes sliced apple with maple cream from Merle Maple, egg frittatas from Dick & Jenny’s and a French toast casserole with real maple syrup from Sage Family Maple, plus a beverage. There’s also children’s story time at noon and chances to create your own maple recipe at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Pony rides are part of the menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as Spruce Meadow Farm, 10333 Keller Road, Clarence, hosts Soup’s On, a fundraiser for Phoenix Rising Equine Rescue. Donation is $8 for a bowl of soup or chili, a beverage and dessert. Visitors also can meet rescue horses and learn about adopting horses. For more info, call 741-2346 or email sprucemeadow@gmail.com.

• • •

OLAF ONLINE EXTRA

TIME’S RUNNING OUT – Only three more days to take part in the blood donation drive being held in conjunction with Red Cross Month. Type O donors are especially needed.

Donations can be made today from noon to 5 p.m. in the Morrison Hayes Post 702, American Legion, 23 Jefferson St., Wellsville; from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Red Cross Chapter, 325 E. Fourth St., Jamestown; and from 1 to 6 p.m. in the First Baptist Church, 17 South St., Cuba.

Donations will be accepted Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, 134 W. Eagle St.; from 8:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Christian Central Academy, 39 Academy St., Williamsville; and from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Lyndonville Presbyterian Church, 107 Main St., Lyndonville. To save time, make an appointment by calling 800-733-2767 or visiting RedCrossBlood.org.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Dan Myers, Dottie Soong, Jeremy Zellner, Cora Sabatino, Jennifer Kelly, Pat Laszewski, Cora Sabatino, Marty Schwab, Lanny Coffey, Paul Dombrowski, Loretta Carbone, Stacy Werner Lehman, Yves Coulombe, Pat Luvender, Ginny Rauls, Hillary Redwine, Sandy Cardamone, Grace Nicoloff, Denise Schunke, Judy Kaczmarek, Pat Jaworski and Joseph Barnashuk.

