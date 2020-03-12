Rap star Kodak Black pleads guilty to Niagara County gun possession charge

Bill K. Kapri, better known by his stage name Kodak Black, faces up to seven years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday in Lockport to illegally trying to bring a handgun across the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge from Canada.

Kapri, 22, already is serving a 46-month federal sentence for illegally buying the gun in his home state of Florida. Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said Kapri signed a statement when he bought the gun that didn't acknowledge other charges against him in Florida.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. said he will impose a concurrent sentence March 24.

Kapri pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He and three others were arrested at the bridge April 17. One of them pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and charges against the others were dismissed, Hoffmann said.

Defense attorney Ian Harrington said the gun itself is legal in Florida, but not in New York.

"This happens quite frequently with people who come to New York," Harrington said. "A lot of states, including Florida, have reciprocal agreements with other states. ... New York doesn't have a reciprocal agreement with anyone."

Hoffmann said Kapri got the gun, a Mini Draco, into Canada by not stopping at the inspection station at the Detroit border crossing a few days earlier.

As Kodak Black, the rap star was enjoying the greatest success of his career when he was arrested last year. His album "Dying to Live" reached No. 1 on the Billboard album chart early last year, and his single "Zeze" reached No. 2, his second top 10 hit.