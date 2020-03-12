'A Quiet Place Part II' release delayed amid COVID-19 fears

We'll have to wait a little longer to see "A Quiet Place Part II."

The release of the Buffalo-made thriller, originally set for March 20, has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A new date has not been announced.

Director/actor John Krasinski addressed this news via Twitter saying "now is clearly not the right time" to release the film. "As insanely excited as we are are for all of you to see this movie ... I'm gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together!"

“After much consideration, and in light of the ongoing and developing situation concerning coronavirus and restrictions on global travel and public gatherings, Paramount Pictures will be moving the worldwide release of ‘A Quiet Place Part II,' " Paramount said in a statement. "We believe in and support the theatrical experience, and we look forward to bringing this film to audiences this year once we have a better understanding of the impact of this pandemic on the global theatrical marketplace.”

This is the second Hollywood film to be delayed this spring. "No Time to Die," the newest James Bond installment, has been moved from an April release to November.

Details are still being worked out for those who purchased advance tickets locally. Michael Clement of Dipson Theatres said the company is already contacting those who purchased tickets with more details. The North Park Theatre has announced it will refund tickets that have been sold.

"A Quiet Place Part II" follows the events of the original hit film and continues the story of a family trying to survive an attack by creatures who hunt by sound. It marks the return of the husband-and-wife team of director John Krasinski and actress Emily Blunt, along with Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. New to the sequel are Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou.

The sequel was filmed here in the summer of 2019 at such locations as Lake Ontario in Olcott; the Village of Akron, where businesses along Main Street sported new facades courtesy of the production; Bethlehem Steel; on the Grand Island bridges; and in North Tonawanda, Orchard Park, Dunkirk and Chautauqua County.