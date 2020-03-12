Person who worked in Buffalo News building tested for COVID-19

Update: Person who worked in Buffalo News building tests negative for COVID-19

A person who worked in The Buffalo News building is being tested for the COVID-19 virus because the individual was exhibiting flu-like symptoms and had recently been outside the country.

The person was in close contact with a small number of people in The News’ production building, and those workers were informed and sent home until results of the test become available, which is expected Friday.

“Your safety is our No. 1 priority,” News Publisher and President Warren T. Coville told employees in an email on Thursday.

The News contacted the Erie County Health Department on Thursday upon learning of the person's flu-like symptoms. The health department arranged to have the person tested immediately.