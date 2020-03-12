NUGENT, James A.

Of Hamburg, NY, March 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Janet (nee Wirtner) Nugent; loving father of Nicole Nugent (Michael) Armey and Marcy (Mark) Roberts; cherished papa of Caleb, Lexi and Alexander; also survived by relatives and friends. The family will be present on Friday from 4-6 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (Corner of Rogers Road), and where a Memorial Service will follow at 6 PM. Jim was the Past Master of Masonic Lodge #625 and was a Registered Nurse for 33 years at the VA Hosptial in Buffalo. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jim's name may be made to Joyful Rescue or the American Kidney Foundation. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com