No more sharing ballpoint pens at the Erie County auto bureaus

Erie County Clerk Michael "Mickey" Kearns is encouraging visitors to the Erie County Auto Bureaus to bring their own pens to sign documents. If they don't have one, Auto Bureau staff will provide pens the visitors can use and keep.

Kearns has asked the County Legislature to permit his office to accept donated pens from local businesses to eliminate the taxpayer burden of the pen takeaway program.

He is also urging that anyone who needs Auto Bureau services for any transaction make an appointment online instead of just showing up at the Auto Bureau locations where they could sit in a waiting area with many other people for a lengthy period of time.

"Please, if you have business with our Auto Bureau, make an appointment so we can lessen customer’s exposure to others and prevent large numbers of folks waiting in our Auto Bureaus,” he said.

The bureaus are also undergoing upgraded daily sanitation.