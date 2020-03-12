State indefinitely postpones NYSPHSAA high school championships

The New York Public High School Athletic Association has indefinitely postponed state and regional championships in winter sports because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The impacted events are boys and girls basketball, bowling and boys ice hockey.

"It is certainly understood that postponing the remaining winter state championships is disappointing, however the opportunity to participate in a NYSPHSAA championship event does not outweigh our responsibility and obligation to ensure students participate in a healthy and safe environment," the NYSPHSAA said in a statement.

Said NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas: “It was my goal to complete the winter championships on schedule. It has become increasingly more difficult to host these championship events with the number of challenges that have been presented. I also have concerns as the Executive Director of NYSPHSAA and a parent, that students will be participating in an event under circumstances that are not conducive to a quality and beneficial participation experience.”

The postponements follow a decision to not allow spectactors at the events.

Also, the National Scholastic Athletic Foundation has canceled the New Balance Indoor Nationals scheduled for the New York City area. Several track stars from Western New York were scheduled to participate.

"Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and out of concern for the safety of all athletes, coaches and families, we've decided it's in the best interest of all parties to cancel the meet," NSAF and NBNI Meet Director Jim Spier said. "It's the hardest decision we've ever had to make."