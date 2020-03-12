Two residents under 'mandatory quarantine' as county testing continues

So far, 19 Erie County residents have been tested for COVID-19 since the coronavirus outbreak began. All have been negative.

There are 10 tests of local residents in the process of being done, said Erie County Health Commissioner Gale Burstein in her appearance before the county Legislature.

There are currently no cases of COVID-19 in Erie County, she said Thursday afternoon. But that could change at any time.

"As of right now, we don't have any cases of COVID-19," Burstein told the Erie County Legislature.

Erie County currently has two people under mandatory quarantine, who are exhibiting symptoms. There are also 60 people who are under voluntary quarantine, she said.

The county's Public Health Lab currently has the capacity to test 450 cases, with a maximum daily testing capacity of 120 cases a day. So far, the breakdown of testing is as follows:

Ten county residents have been tested by the CDC or Wadsworth lab in Albany.

Since the weekend when Erie County had capacity to test its own samples, nine additional Erie County residents have been tested.

Nine additional tests of county residents are being done right now.

Another 11 cases from other counties are being tested at the county lab.

Her briefing comes a day after a man in Monroe County tested positive for the virus. His lab work was handled in Erie County. Four other people in Erie County also were tested Wednesday but their tests came back negative, county officials said.