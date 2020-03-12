Canisius, Niagara, UB and St. Bonaventure spring sports canceled over coronavirus

Athletics has ended for the academic year for the Big 4 schools in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, Atlantic 10 and Mid-American Conference canceled all spring sports in addition to the remainder of their men’s and women’s basketball tournaments Thursday, halting spring sports for the University at Buffalo, Canisius College, Niagara and St. Bonaventure.

"We are in unprecedented and rapidly evolving situation as the nation and each of our campuses address this epidemic,” Canisius athletics director Bill Maher said in a release from the school, which is shifting all classes to online instruction and closing residence halls. “The Canisius Athletic Department fully supports measures taken by the MAAC Council to protect the health and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches and staff.

“I know this is a great disappointment to our student-athletes and coaches, whose hard work and dedication to their sports and Canisius College is appreciated by so many, but this decision was made with best interests of the MAAC, our campuses and broader community in mind."

The NCAA announced it was canceling all winter and spring championships, including the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. That includes the Frozen Four and the College World Series.

The MAC canceled all regular season and championship competition and has suspended practices until further notice. The conference also suspended off-campus recruiting and unofficial visits, meaning the only permissible recruiting is via phone calls, letters, text messages and emails based on the existing NCAA recruiting rules.

"Due to this unprecedented public health crisis that continues to evolve daily, we fully support the decision made today by the Mid-American Conference and the NCAA," UB Athletic Director Mark Alnutt said in a statement. "While we are disappointed for our student-athletes, coaches and staff woh have worked diligently to prepare this spring and have had their seasons cut short, their health, safety and well-being will always be our top priority."

The Big Ten, Atlantic Coast Conference and Pac-12 also announced they were halting all competitions, practices and recruiting until further notice. The Southeastern Conference suspended athletic competition and recruiting through March 30, although the edict is not expected to cover practices, including spring football.

The Canisius men’s and women’s basketball teams, as well as the Niagara women’s team, had already been eliminated from the MAAC tournaments in Atlantic City. The No. 6-seeded Niagara men’s basketball team was scheduled to play No. 3 Rider in a conference quarterfinal game Thursday night at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. The Niagara men end their season with a 12-20 record.

“Niagara University fully supports all measures to protect the health, safety and welfare of our student-athletes,” the school wrote in an email to The News.

“While this decision is difficult, it is in the best interest of our student-athletes, families and the Bona community as we take precautions to protect their safety and well-being,” St. Bonaventure Director of Athletics Tim Kenney said in a statement released by the school. “This is an unprecedented time in collegiate athletics and in our nation, and while we lament the need to cancel our spring seasons, the safety of all is paramount.”

The MAAC announced its decision shortly after 2 p.m., between women’s tournament games. Fairfield defeated Siena 72-56 in a game that tipped off at noon. Quinnipiac and Manhattan were scheduled to play at 2:30.

“The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Council of Presidents regrettably decided to make these challenging decisions to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes and out of concern for the broader health and well-being of our various school communities,” the league wrote in a press release.