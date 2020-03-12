National Lacrosse League suspends season

The National Lacrosse League has suspended its season until further notice because of the coronavirus outbreak, the league announced in a statement Thursday.

The Buffalo Bandits have seven schedule games remaining, including three home games at KeyBank Center. The Bandits were scheduled to play Friday in Toronto and Saturday at home against New England.

"The National Lacrosse League has determined that it is in the best interests of our fans, our players, our coaches and our staff to temporarily suspend play until further notice due to concerns over COVID-19. We will continue to evaluate this situation and remain in constant communication with health, team, business and league officials across North America. Security and safety is our top priority and focus in these challenging and unprecedented times, and we will continue to provide updates on resumption and rescheduling of play as they are determined."

"The health and safety of players, staff and fans is our top priority," the Bandits said in a news release. "The Buffalo Bandits are in full support of the National Lacrosse League’s decision to pause the season. We urge all community members to practice caution and strictly follow the CDC’s guidelines for preventing the spread of disease during this time. We will continue to provide updates as necessary"

The Bandits said the league is planning to reschedule the games, and tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates.

Also Thursday, the Big Ten and American Athletic Conference canceled their men's basketball tournaments due to the coronavirus. Michigan, Ohio State and Cincinnati also canceled their spring football games.

The PGA Players Championship first round at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., began with fans, but did not allow autographs. The Champions League faces suspension after Real Madrid and Juventus entered quarantine.