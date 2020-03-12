MEYER, Ronald E.

MEYER - Ronald E. Of Lancaster, NY March 11, 2020. Beloved son of Edward and the late Virginia (Bove); loving brother of Carol (Ed) Marki and Edward (Deborah); dearest uncle of Melissa Drabek, Edward M. Marki, Tracey Meyer, Erin (Craig Sisson) Meyer and Daniel Meyer; also survived by great-nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster Friday from 3 - 7 PM with a mass of Christian burial being celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii R.C. Church Saturday morning at 9:30. Please assemble at church. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com