McCARTHY, Thomas H.

McCARTHY - Thomas H. March 10, 2020. Husband of Mary Ellen (Evans) McCarthy; father of Ellen McCarthy, Linda (William) O'Connell, John (Karen) McCarthy, Mary Karen (John Joe) Stark, Molly (Michael Lee) McCarthy and the late Thomas H. McCarthy, Jr.; Papa Tom of Michael (Dana) and Timothy Tangry, William and Bernadette O'Connell, Thomas H. (Megan Viney), Conor and Matthew McCarthy, Katherine, Kevin and Sean Stark and Ryan and Colin Maaghul; great-grandpa of Harper and Dylan; brother of Carol (late Aaron) Goldfarb; brother-in-law of George "Chick" (late Patricia) Evans and Laurie Evans. Friends may call Thursday 5-7 and Friday 3-7 PM at the (Buffalo Chapel) THOMAS H. McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME, 1975 Seneca St., 825-4454. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday morning at St. Teresa's church at 10. (Please assemble at church.) Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Tom was the founder and President of the Thomas H. McCarthy Funeral Home and retired from the Buffalo Fire Dept. as a Lieutenant after 37 years. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to St. Teresa's Church.