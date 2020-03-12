McCANN, Kevin P.

McCANN - Kevin P. Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest March 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Lisa M. (nee Phinney) McCann; devoted father of Tiffany and Kirsten; cherished grandfather of Riley and Trynyty; fond step-father of Amber, Christopher and Zachary; adored step-grandfather of Kendra; loving son of Raffalena (nee Malizia) McCann-Garvey and the late Thomas McCann; dear brother of Ronald (Trish) McCann and Dianne McCann; also survived by several nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Funeral Service will be held at Eastern Hills Wesleyan Church, 8445 Greiner Rd., Williamsville on Friday at 12 noon.