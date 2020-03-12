Maura C. Desmond, 73, retired attorney for state Department of Environmental Conservation

Jan. 16, 1947 – March 8, 2020

Maura C. Desmond, a retired attorney for the state Department of Environmental Conservation, died March 8 during treatment at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. She was 73.

Born in Buffalo, the second of five children and the niece of Judge Charles S. Desmond, Maura Campbell Desmond grew up in the Parkside neighborhood and spent summers at her family’s country house in Eden.

After graduating in 1964 from the former St. Mary Seminary, which her mother had attended, she crossed the Atlantic on a student ship and studied for a year in the Pensionnat de Ste. Marie, a convent school operated by the Sisters of St. Mary of Namur in Jambes, Belgium. When she returned to Buffalo, she spoke English with a French accent.

She studied again in French at the University of Louvain in Belgium during her junior year at Canisius College. She graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in English and French in 1969 as a member of the college’s first co-educational class.

She went on to earn a master’s degree in elementary education from the University at Buffalo in 1976 and a juris doctor degree from UB Law School in 1984.

She taught elementary classes in several Buffalo schools, was a caseworker for the former E.J. Meyer Memorial Hospital, now Erie County Medical Center, and a children’s services worker for the Erie County Department of Social Services before completing her law degree.

Ms. Desmond worked for Neighborhood Legal Services and in private practice before joining the DEC, where she was involved with Superfund environmental cleanup cases. She retired about five years ago.

She was an activist for progressive causes since high school, demonstrating against war, working on political campaigns and expressing her views to elected officials in Washington, D.C. A staunch advocate for the environment, she avoided the use of gardening and household cleaning products that contained toxic chemicals.

She and her husband of 40 years, David E. Isbell, a social worker who was director of the Hamburg Counseling Service, traveled extensively, visiting Machu Picchu in Peru before it became fashionable. He died in 2014.

An avid reader all her life, she tutored children at Buffalo School 18 through the Lawyers for Learning Program and through Literacy New York Buffalo-Niagara.

A longtime Hamburg resident, in recent years she lived in Orchard Park.

Surviving are two daughters, Julia Walsh and Celeste Isbell; three brothers, Michael C., Robert C. and Stewart E.; a sister, Brenda C. Desmond; and two granddaughters.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 15, in the Marienthal Country Inn, the former St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 5107 Langford Road, North Collins.