MAKOWSKI, Mary Ann (Osika)

MAKOWSKI - Mary Ann (nee Osika)

March 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Makowski; devoted mother of Darlene (Paul) Lelonek, Pamela (Mike Brady) Ignaszak and Paul (Megan) Makowski; grandmother of Victoria, Taylor, Kaitlyn, Peter, Ella and Ethan; sister of the late Edwin (late Sue) Osika and the late Eugene (Sophie) Osika; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at Resurrection Church, 130 Como Park Blvd., Saturday at 9 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com