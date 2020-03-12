Letter: Warren is playing politics when it comes to endorsement

I have to laugh as I watch clips of Elizabeth Warren dancing around on the subject of endorsing Bernie (Sanders) or Joe (Biden).

It is obvious she is looking to pair up with the one who if elected, offers the most in their administration. So much for principles but she had none anyway.

If she was true to the platform she campaigned on, she would have endorsed Sanders immediately. What a transparent fake. She will do anything, say anything to get power and position and would ruin the country in the process of her quest.

William Knab

Hamburg