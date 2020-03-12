Letter: DEC must take action to safeguard employees

No one knows what causes glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), the type of cancer that a reported five workers at the Department of Environmental Conservation office building on Michigan Avenue died from.

Often the first line of “cure” when someone falls ill from a GBM brain tumor is to remove part of their brain. However, at that point the cancer cells are already multiplying aggressively and invisibly, and the person will likely survive only 10-24 months.

It is a flaw in the logic of the head of the DEC and the building’s owner to say that they have tested the building, and it doesn’t have any contaminants that would cause GBM. The point is that no one knows what causes GBM.

Leaving staff in that building is cruel and ignorant. If there is a cluster of cancer cases in that building, just because you don’t know what is making people get sick does not mean they are not getting sick. I implore the DEC to relocate its staff to a safer building.

Cynthia Frame-Endres

Amherst