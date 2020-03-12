LESNIEWSKI, Josephine (Bonavitch)

Of Buffalo, NY, March 10, 2020 at age 99. Beloved wife of the late Stanley W.; loving mother of Sharon (Andrew) Tanchak and Rick "Hector" (Kolleen) Lesniewski; devoted grandmother of four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; predeceased by a brother and four sisters. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant), Friday 4-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Assumption church, 435 Amherst St., Saturday at 10 AM; please assemble at church. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Buffalo are preferred. Online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com