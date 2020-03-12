KeyBank, M&T Bank impose travel restrictions on employees

More local companies are putting restrictions on employee travel in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

KeyBank, which has its Northeast regional headquarters in Larkinville, is prohibiting international business travel and is limiting nonessential domestic business travel, said Matt Pitts, a Key spokesman.

Buffalo-based M&T Bank has temporarily prohibited business travel to locations outside the United States and Canada, and is encouraging employees to use technology rather than travel for internal meetings, said Julia Berchou, a bank spokeswoman.

M&T is advising those who are traveling to take steps in line with recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.