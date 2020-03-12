Buffalo-area cultural events that have been canceled, postponed

The announcement by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to ban events with more than 500 people starting March 13 is adding to the list of cancellations in face of COVID-19. Here's what we know has been canceled.

VENUES THAT HAVE CANCELED ALL EVENTS:

Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, through March 25.

The Buffalo Zoo, through March 28.

Erie County Fairgrounds & Event Center, through March 31.

SPECIFIC EVENTS:

Live at O'Larkin, March 13 in Larkin Square.

Buffalo Home Show, March 13-15 at Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, which has canceled all events until March 26.

Old Neighborhood St. Patrick's Day Parade, March 14. Postponed to Sept. 19 for a "Halfway to St. Patrick's Day" parade.

Ebenezer Ale House St. Patrick's Day bash, March 14.

St. Patrick Day Parade down Delaware Avenue, March 15.

"Scotch and Madness" at Alleyway Theatre (all remaining performances).

"Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes Vol. 2" at Alleyway Cabaret (all remaining performances).

Shrine Circus, March 13-14 at Erie County Fairgrounds.

Sabres home games until further notice including March 13 (vs. Boston) and March 15 (vs. Carolina).

Buffalo Arts Studio's Live on Five on March 14 at the Tri-Main Center. Postponed until a future date.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, March 14 at Asbury Hall at Babeville has been rescheduled for Aug. 16. Tickets will be honored for new date; contact the box office for refunds.

Art of Jazz with Ethan Iverson and Tom Harrell on March 15 in Kleinhans is postponed. New date to be announced.

St. Patrick's Parade Day Party at Babeville on March 15 with Crikwater, the Observers and Middlemen.

Black History Mobile Museum, March 18 visit to SUNY Buffalo State.

Plantasia Garden & Landscape Show, March 18-22 at Erie County Fairgrounds.

Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show, March 21-22 at Erie County Fairgrounds. Rescheduled for May 15-17.

WNY Equifest, March 21-22 at Erie County Fairgrounds.

Springtime in the Country, March 27-29 at Erie County Fairgrounds. Rescheduled for May 1-3.

Motorcycle Swap Meet, March 29 at Erie County Fairgrounds.

A Taste of Jazz fundraiser for Northwest Jazz Festival, April 19 at Brickyard Brewing. Postponed to a later date.

UBcon XXXI: The Game Has Begun, April 24-26 at UB North Campus.

• • •

Additionally, Cuomo said facilities that hold up to 500 people for an event will be required to cut the attendance levels in half.

The new restrictions about public events won't apply to schools, nursing homes or mass transit facilities, he said. They do apply to Broadway shows starting at 5 p.m. Thursday.