Goose control program OK'd for Stiglmeier Park

Cheektowaga has renewed a Canada Goose Control Program at Stiglmeier Park in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services Division.

The town will spend up to $5,268 to help curb the wildlife problem with the assistance of the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

The program is called “addling” and requires workers to locate goose eggs and oil them to prevent hatching. The process uses 100% food-grade corn oil, and acts by blocking the pores in the egg’s shell to prevent development, according to information posted on the USDA website.

The method was approved to alleviate damage associated with bird nesting activities or to discourage nesting in an area where damage occurs. The goal is to manage birds that cause damage to agricultural and natural resources and property, or are potential threats to public safety.

The Canada Goose Management Program will be used on town-owned property and on private lands with the landowner’s permission.