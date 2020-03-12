GODZUK, John S. "Jack"

GODZUK - John "Jack" S.,

AKA Ivan the Impaler of Hamburg

September 22, 1960-March 8, 2020. Dearest uncle of Andrew, Matthew and Christina Godzuk; son of the late John E. and Ann (nee Reft) Godzuk; brother of the late Robert (Susan) and late Mary Christine. Relatives and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, Friday, 4-8 PM, with Panachyda at 6 PM. Prayers Saturday at 10:30 AM. Funeral Service from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Ukrainian Church, 1182 Ridge Rd., at 11 AM. Mr. Godzuk was a member of the League of Ukrainian Catholics, Rochester Pro-Wrestling Hall of Fame and Erie County Bar Association. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Inst., 665 Elm St., Buffalo, NY.