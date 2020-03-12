GIARRIZZO, Charles J. "Charlie"

Age 87, passed away March 6, 2020. He was born in Niagara Falls, NY. Son of the late Joseph and Rosina (Saia) Giarrizzo. Charles was the widower of Mary Giarrizzo who predeceased him in 2001. He attended local schools and graduated from Niagara Falls High School in 1950. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran, having served his country during the Korean War as a Medic until his honorable discharge. Charlie is survived by his children Joseph (Linda) Giarrizzo, Andrew (Gene Wojcinski) Giarrizzo, Carol (Chris) Bridge and Chuck (Loretta) Giarrizzo; "Poppo" as he was known to his grandchildren, include Louis (Christine) Giarrizzo, Charles "Chase" (fiance;e Hannah DeGraff) Giarrizzo, Callie Bridge, Mary Bridge, Leah Herman, Melissa Herman; great-grandson Joseph; brother of Libby (late Michael) D'Abramo and the late Rose Portese, Anna Giarrizzo, and Samuel Giarrizzo. The family would like to extend a heartfelt "Thank You", to Melanie Jordan for her devoted, loving care of Charlie over the past year. The family will greet family and friends on Saturday, March 14, 2020, 9:30 AM at Church of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel on 27th St. and Independence Ave., Niagara Falls NY, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM, same location. Military Honors will follow the church service. Interment will conclude at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to Niagara Hospice or to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Arrangements by M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL. Please visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences.