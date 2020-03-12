Day 72: March 12, 2020 - Frost and fog shroud the trees at Sheridan Park Golf Course in the Town of Tonawanda.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 71: March 11, 2020 - A barn on Robinson Road in Lockport displays the weathered 2008 Niagara County bicentennial painting.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 70: March 10, 2020 - The moon rises behind the statues of Old County Hall. The four statues are each 16 feet tall and represent justice, agriculture, mechanical arts and commerce.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 69: March 9, 2020 - The full moon, known as the Worm Moon, aligns behind one of the statues on the Liberty Building.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 68: March 8, 2020 - Fog covers the Niagara River near the South Grand Island bridges.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 67: March 7, 2020 - A crew from WNY Roofing replaces a roof on Cloverleaf Lane in the Town of Pendleton. One of the crew is tossing a box of nails to another.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 66: March 6, 2020 - The Edward M. Cotter fireboat travels up the Buffalo River past the USS Little Rock in Buffalo.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 65: March 5, 2020 - A man walks past a mural, "Noodle in the Northern Lights" by Jessie Unterhalter and Katey Truhn, painted on an outside wall of Shea's 710 Theatre on Tupper Street.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 64: March 4, 2020 - A gull floats on an ice chunk on Lake Erie in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 63: March 3, 2020 - Crews begin the removal of the ice boom, the second earliest removal on record.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 62: March 2, 2020 - A very friendly squirrel nibbles on a nut near the Niagara Falls Observation Tower in Niagara Falls.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 61: March 1, 2020 - Theresa John cleans fresh snow off her car after finishing her shift at Smokin' Joes Trading Post on Saunders Settlement Road in Sanborn.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 60: Feb. 29, 2020 - Ice forms on a bush and house at Hoover Beach in Hamburg.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 59: Feb. 28, 2020 - A smile turned upside down is tacked to a tree on Omphalius Road in Colden.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 58: Feb. 27, 2020 - A white barn in the Town of Newstead blends in with the falling snow.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 57: Feb. 26, 2020 - The Giant Molten Iron Ladle greets visitors along the Ship Canal Commons in Buffalo Outer Harbor.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 56: Feb. 25, 2020 - A view of the city over the former GLF grain elevator in the Buffalo RiverWorks site on the Buffalo River.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 55: Feb. 24, 2020 - A winter scene of a farm on Lockport Road in Sanborn.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 54: Feb. 23, 2020 - A cross atop the Buffalo Religious Arts Center, formerly St. Francis Xavier Church, stands out against the blue skies.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 53: Feb. 22, 2020 - Puffy clouds linger over the Buffalo skyline.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 52: Feb. 21, 2020 - The sun sets over a peaceful Delaware Park.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 51: Feb. 20, 2020 - The tower of a former fire station on Elmwood Avenue is surrounded by wispy clouds.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 50: Feb. 19, 2020 - The Cave of the Winds at Niagara Falls State Park is open through February for visitors to get a rare and stunning winter view of the unique ice formations of the American and Bridal Veil Falls.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 49: Feb. 18, 2020 - Hundreds of gulls that had gathered on a strip of ice in the Black Rock Channel take flight.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 48: Feb. 17, 2020 - Red berries clinging to shrubs on the Olmsted Richardson Complex punctuate a wintry landscape surrounding the iconic towers.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 47: Feb. 16, 2020 - The entrance to Jordan River Missionary Baptist Church on Leroy Avenue in Buffalo is covered in fresh snow.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 46: Feb. 15, 2020 - A couple of cats take in the view from Tom Tower's Farm Market at 759 Lockport St. in Youngstown.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 45: Feb. 14, 2020 - First responders from across Western New York gathered outside Oishei Children's Hospital to shine their lights for patients, families and staff, in celebration of Valentine's Day.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 44: Feb. 13, 2020 - A stately willow tree, along the bank of the upper Niagara River near the brink of Niagara Falls at Niagara Falls State Park, is painted with a blast of fresh snow.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 43: Feb. 12, 2020 - Snow remains on the statue of Abraham Lincoln at the Buffalo History Museum.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 42: Feb. 11, 2020 - A red-tailed hawk flies to the roof of the Antioch Baptist Church on Fillmore Avenue in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 41: Feb. 10, 2020 - Falling snow clings to tree branches in Clarence.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 40: Feb. 9, 2020 - A cross glows on the facade of the Hellenic Orthodox Church of the Annunciation on Delaware Avenue at dusk.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 39: Feb. 8, 2020 - A deer stand sits on the perimeter of a snow-covered field in Elma.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 38: Feb. 7, 2020 - A JetBlue plane arriving at Buffalo Niagara International Airport makes its approach low over Union Road in Cheektowaga behind the steeple of Our Lady Help of Christians Church.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 37: Feb, 6, 2020 - Golden light from the setting sun paints the top the building at 800 W. Ferry St.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 36: Feb. 5, 2020 - A flock of pigeons take flight at Black Rock Canal Park.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 35: Feb. 4, 2020 - Snow falls in Forest Lawn.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 34: Feb. 3, 2020 - A view of the Buffalo skyline as the sun sets.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 33: Feb. 2, 2020 - A 1967 International Travelall sits along Middle Road in East Concord.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 32: Feb. 1, 2020 - Ice forms on Green Lake in Orchard Park.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 31: Jan. 31, 2020 - The winter sun glistens on the water around the Buffalo Intake behind a damaged section of the Bird Island Pier.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 30: Jan. 30, 2020 - A Bird Of Paradise brightens a winter day at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 29: Jan. 29, 2020 - A commuter walks up the stairs in the Summer-Best Station on the NFTA Metro Rail.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 28: Jan. 28, 2020 - Fresh snow clings to the rooftops of a barn on Bowen Road in Elma.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 27: Jan. 27, 2020 - The Buffalo skyline glows in the distance behind the turbines at the the Steel Winds wind farm on the former Bethlehem Steel site. This photograph was taken shortly after sunset from Hamburg Town Park.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 26: Jan. 26, 2020 - Contrasting patterns on the facade of St. Rose of Lima Church.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 25: Jan. 25, 2020 - A squirrel carries a mouthful of grass while collecting materials for a nest in Erie Basin Marina.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 24: Jan. 24, 2020 - The Erie County Botanical Gardens comes alive with light and color as the Lumagination experience opens on January 25 in South Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 23: Jan. 23, 2020 - Ice forms on the railings near the water's edge at the Erie Basin Marina.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 22: Jan. 22, 2020 - A black-and-white cat hangs out on a fence on a chilly January day in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 21: Jan. 21, 2020 - Wyatt Pavon, left, and his brother Teddy, right, walk up the hill after sledding at Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 20: Jan. 20, 2020 - Traffic lights and cars paint the street red as night falls on the Elmwood strip.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 19: Jan. 19, 2020 - Ice-covered trees on Goat Island provide a winter backdrop to the American Falls at Niagara Falls State Park in Niagara Falls.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 18: Jan. 18, 2020 - Huskies Bandit and Happy Feet stick their head out of the window as they watch their owner Frank Mancinelli collect minnows at the Beaver Island Park marina.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 17: Jan. 17, 2020 - Decades of exposure to the elements has faded the U.S. flag painted on the side wall of the old Metro Community News location on French Road in Cheektowaga.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 16: Jan. 16, 2020 - The Aquarium of Niagara's newest penguin, "Niño," goes for a swim. The 3-year-old Humboldt penguin comes to Niagara Falls from the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kan., as part of the Species Survival Plan through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 15: Jan 15, 2020 - The Maasai Consignment Boutique brightens up East Delavan Avenue with a colorful window display.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 14: Jan. 14, 2020 - A student sits alone in the atrium of the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 13: Jan. 13, 2020 - A tree branch with ice in front of a mural on Niagara Street in Buffalo. A combination of rain and lower temperatures is making driving and walking treacherous.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 12: Jan. 12, 2020 - St. John's Lutheran Church in Elma after a fresh dusting of snow.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 11: Jan. 11, 2020 - The observation tower at Erie Basin Marina rises above the empty docks in the fog.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 10: Jan. 10, 2020 - Negotiating around platforms of frozen ice, two fisherman try their luck along the brisk open waters along Cayuga Creek in the Village of Lancaster.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 9: Jan. 9, 2020 - Just before sunrise, St. Louis Church on Main Street stands as a beacon above the mural by artist Ian de Beer that proclaims "Keep Buffalo A Secret."
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 8: Jan. 8, 2020 - Toni, a 7-month-old California sea lion, is the new darling at the Buffalo Zoo. The pup can hold her breath for up to 10 minutes.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 7: Jan. 7, 2020 - An aerial view of the Market Arcade, lower center, and downtown Buffalo near Chippewa Street.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 6: Jan. 6, 2020 - A winter scene on East Canal Road in Lockport.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 5: Jan. 5, 2020 - A pair of bucks forage in tall weeds near Fuhrmann Boulevard on the Outer Harbor.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 4: Jan. 4, 2020 - A leaf is frozen in some ice at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve in Depew.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 3: Jan. 3, 2020 - A blue jay looks out from atop a bush in the Town of Tonawanda.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 2: Jan. 2, 2020 - People take a sunset stroll on the beach near Point Gratiot in Dunkirk.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 1: Jan. 1, 2020 - Happy New Year from Buffalo!
Western New York is a beautiful place – and each day, Buffalo News photographers will bring you a photo to prove it. Our challenge is to look at things differently, to remind us all to slow down and enjoy our surroundings. Check back each morning to see our favorite image for the day. View the images in full screen for the most impact. – Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography
