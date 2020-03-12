Epic 35-2 run gives Dunkirk girls Class B championship

One of the most amazing games in girls high school basketball history in Western New York can be summed up in a few words: 35 to 2.

With one minute left to play in the third quarter, Dunkirk trailed Southwestern, 60-40. The Marauders looked ready to go home for the season, content with its status of Class B1 champions.

Instead, Dunkirk went on an epic burst – yes, 35-2 – to knock off the Trojans, 75-62, in the Class B final. The game was played before a completely shocked crowd at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday. The contest no doubt will be remembered for a long, long time in Dunkirk, and not just because the Marauders qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 1983.

“To do it in a championship game, on a court you’ve been on twice in your life – I couldn’t be more proud,” Dunkirk coach Ken Ricker said.

“The people here for it will never forget it. Someday they’ll say, ‘You think that was a run? I saw 35 to 2.’”

Leading the way was senior guard Kymi Nance, who finished with 38 points. Twenty of her points came in the final nine minutes.

“I felt my shot today,” she said. “I was really comfortable with that. As far as taking it to the hole, I embraced the contact and went to the line (13 free throws taken in the second half).”

Both teams had moments of running off a string of points during the course of the contest.

Dunkirk, for example, came out firing to take an 8-2 lead. Southwestern, winner of three straight Class B2 titles, responded with a 14-0 run to grab an eight-point lead, which was reduced to five at the end of the quarter after Nance’s three-pointer.

Both teams scored at a furious pace during the second period. The Trojans had 23 points in those eight minutes, while the Marauders had 22. Even so, Southwestern appeared to be in control.

“We were a little bit slow in the first half, so we switched the system – which is what we typically do,”

Nance said.

The Trojans definitely were in charge in the first two minutes of the second half. They scored 11 unanswered points to go ahead, 50-33. Gianna Hoose had six of those points on her way to a team-high 18 points. When Hoose hit a 12-footer with 1:06 to go in the third to make it a 60-40 lead, it seemed as if the final nine minutes would be just a formality.

“I thought we were out of gas,” Ricker said. “We didn’t have the energy and excitement that we usually have.”

“Down 20, you don’t think you’re going to win a game like that,” Nance said. “You think it’s over. But we’re not that kind of team.”

Nance scored six straight points for Dunkirk in the final 45 seconds to cut the margin to 12, which was when the senior guard first thought that a win was possible. Before you knew it, it was a ballgame again at 60-54.

Dunkirk just kept coming and coming from there. Nance’s three with 3:53 left gave Dunkirk its first lead since the first quarter at 61-60. Hoose got a lay-up for Southwestern (its last basket of the game), but Nance hit another three to put the Marauders up for good at 64-62. Dunkirk scored the game’s final 14 points to provide the exclamation point. Still, Ricker couldn’t completely relax until the last minute of the game.

“We missed a couple of free throws, and I thought, ‘We’ve got to make one or two of these,’” he said. “Against Iroquois we gave up a huge run at the end of the game. With a minute to go, we could afford to look around and see who was at the game and take in the excitement.”

What can Dunkirk do for an encore? We’ll find out Saturday when the Marauders play in the Far West Regionals at Rush Henrietta High School.

“It means a lot because we were nowhere near this last year,” Nance said about the trip to state quarterfinals.

But that’s a few days away. Everyone connected with the team thought the bus trip back to Dunkirk Wednesday night would be the happiest in the school’s girls basketball history.

“It’s incredible. I don’t have a better word,” Ricker said.