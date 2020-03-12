Driver accused in 94-year-old woman's death found competent for trial

The Town of Tonawanda man charged with killing a 94-year-old woman when he crashed into her apartment building last year has been found competent to stand trial.

Erie County Court Judge James F. Bargnesi on Thursday scheduled the trial of Edward T. Harris to begin May 26.

Harris, 33, faces murder and vehicular manslaughter charges in the death last March of Lida C. Alminate, who was buried by debris when Harris' SUV crashed into the Ken-Ton Presbyterian Village apartments on Delaware Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda. The crash happened March 26, 2019, and Alminate died four days later.

Last month, defense attorneys requested a mental competency exam after describing their client's mental state as "devolved" and "horrible."

Prosecutors have alleged Harris was driving under the influence of marijuana. Defense attorneys have said Harris suffers from PTSD and has been diagnosed with depression and narcolepsy.

He remains released on $50,000 bond.