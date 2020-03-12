DEREJKO, Dawn M.

DEREJKO - Dawn M. March 7, 2020; beloved daughter of the late Kenneth and Beverly (nee Cardina) Harris; dearest sister of Debbie Kinney; devoted aunt to Aimee (Robby) Richardson, Jason (Brienne) Kinney, and Leah (Quinton) Wind; great-aunt to Aubree, Oliver, and Adilynn; also survived by her "Fur Baby Cooper" and many close friends. The family will be present Thursday from 5 to 7 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive where a Funeral Service will be held Friday at 10 AM. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com