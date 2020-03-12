Coronavirus leads to restrictions on visitors to federal court

Buffalo's federal courts are joining the growing list of institutions adopting new guidelines on visitors.

With the novel coronavirus still spreading, U.S. District Court Clerk Mary C. Loewenguth issued new restrictions Thursday on who can enter the federal courthouse downtown.

The prohibitions apply to anyone who has traveled to China, South Korea, Iran, Japan or Italy within the past two weeks, as well as anyone who lives with or has been in contact with someone who has traveled to those countries within the past two weeks.

The court said the restrictions are temporary and will be in place until it is safe to remove them.

The clerk's office, in a statement announcing the changes, said, "the Centers for Disease Control has advised people to take precautions considering the COVID-19 virus outbreak and noted the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus."

People who are subject to the new restrictions and have business at the courthouse are encouraged to contact their attorney, if they have one, or the appropriate federal court office.

Lawyers are being told to contact the judge handling their case.