Colleges in 'uncharted waters' amid coronavirus outbreak

A day after the state's public colleges and universities were ordered to move classes online to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, more private colleges followed suit.

Canisius College took the most precautions.

In a letter to students and faculty, Canisius President John J. Hurley said classes will be taught remotely, residence halls will be closed and college-sponsored events of more than 50 people have been cancelled.

"As we confront this global pandemic as a college community, we find ourselves in uncharted waters," Hurley wrote. "Many of us did not anticipate the magnitude of the disruption the coronavirus has caused and the response strategy requires that we take some difficult steps to operate in ways that are dramatically different."

Hurley told students and faculty that class lectures and instruction will move online beginning March 23, following spring break. Remote instruction will last until at least April 13, after the Easter break, but may continue until the end of the spring semester, Hurley said.

In addition, the president said all campus residence halls will close March 19 until at least April 13. That, too, may continue until the end of the spring semester.

And Hurley also said that, until further notice, the college has decided to cancel all Canisius-sponsored events of 50 or more people, whether on or off campus.

Elsewhere:

• Daemen College President Gary A. Olson said online instruction will start March 23 for the college in Amherst and continue “for the foreseeable future.” Olson also extended this week’s spring break through Friday, March 20.

“During this extended break, Daemen faculty will transition their coursework to an online format,” Olson wrote to students. “You will learn more details about this from the Office of Academic Affairs and individual faculty in the near future.”

Daemen as recently as Wednesday indicated it had no plans to make major changes to college operation, but that decision changed with the first confirmed case of COVID-19 reported in Monroe County.

• Villa Maria College President Matthew Giordano also said online instruction will begin on his campus March 23. The college plans to resume classes on campus April 14, but officials are monitoring the situation and that may change.

• Medaille College – which is also on spring break this week – announced it, too, will extend its break through Friday, March 20. Medaille officials said the situation will continue to be monitored on a day-by-day basis in terms of any further decisions for the rest of the spring semester.

The campuses still will be open for staff to report.

No cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed yet in Western New York.