Canisius to move classes online, close residence halls amid coronavirus concerns

Canisius College will teach classes remotely, close residence halls and cancel all college-sponsored events of more than 50 people amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19, President John J. Hurley announced Thursday in a letter to the campus community.

Hurley informed students and faculty that class lectures and instruction will move online beginning March 23, following spring break. Remote instruction will last until at least April 13, after the Easter break, but may continue until the end of the spring semester, Hurley said.

In addition, the president said all campus residence halls will close March 19 until at least April 13. That, too, may continue until the end of the spring semester.

Hurley also said that, until further notice, the college has decided to cancel all Canisius-sponsored events of 50 or more people, whether on or off campus.

"As we confront this global pandemic as a college community, we find ourselves in uncharted waters," Hurley wrote. "Many of us did not anticipate the magnitude of the disruption the coronavirus has caused and the response strategy requires that we take some difficult steps to operate in ways that are dramatically different."

No cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Western New York.