Canceled, suspended or changed – COVID-19's impact on Buffalo

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Buffalo yet, but as the pandemic continues to spread across the U.S. and the globe, efforts to contain the highly contagious virus are changing the way we live.

Events and institutions that draw large masses of people have announced major changes. Here are some:

St. Patrick's Parades canceled

Both of Buffalo's St. Patrick's Day parades will be canceled to limit potential exposure to COVID-19, Mayor Byron W. Brown announced at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

“This was a difficult decision for parade organizers," Brown said at a news conference in Niagara Square, flanked by parade organizers wearing their parade sashes.

...

NHL suspends its season

The NHL officially suspended its season Thursday with plans to resume "as soon as it is appropriate and prudent," according to a statement released by Commisioner Gary Bettman, in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

That came the morning after the National Basketball Association announced it was suspending all games after a player with the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19.

...

SUNY switches to online classes

All 64 schools within the State University of New York system – including the University at Buffalo and SUNY Buffalo State – are shifting to online instruction starting March 19, Cuomo announced Wednesday.

The University at Buffalo said it is ready to put its plans in place for online and off-campus instruction beginning March 23. UB President Satish Tripathi said that while in-person instruction will be reduced, the campus will keep functioning as usual.

Buffalo State said it was extending its spring break, which starts next week, to two weeks before distance learning begins.

...

Amateur hockey tournaments go fan-free

The New York Public High School Athletic Association's hockey championships at LECOM Harborcenter this weekend will be played without fans present. That restriction is expected to put a dent into the number of people who travel to Buffalo and stay overnight for the games.

Also, the New York State Amateur Hockey Association's state travel tournament is set to go on this weekend in the Northtown Center at Amherst without fans at the direction of town officials worried about the possible spread of COVID-19 because some participating players are from Westchester County.

Organizers later extended the ban to the other tournament sites in Niagara Falls and Lockport.

...

Conferences canceled or postponed

The Buffalo Niagara College Fair, a showcase for colleges and universities scheduled for March 18 and 19 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, was canceled. The National Association for College Admission Counseling said it canceled the Buffalo event and seven others around the country due to "heightened concern" about the coronavirus outbreak.

The Society of Women Engineers also canceled a conference planned for Buffalo later this month.

...

Black History Mobile Museum visit canceled

The Black History 101 Mobile Museum that was supposed to be at SUNY Buffalo State on March 18, with a portion of its 7,000 artifacts on display in the lobby of the Campbell Student Union, has been canceled because of concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus. The cancellation comes as the college, along with all other SUNY schools, shifts to online coursework to try to halt the spread of the virus.

The museum contains original artifacts of black memorabilia, from the trans-Atlantic slave trade era to today's hip-hop culture, including documents signed by Frederick Douglass, Booker T. Washington, Mary Mcleod Bethune, Malcolm X, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and others.