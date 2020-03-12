Buffalo Raceway to continue racing, but clubhouse is closed to fans

Live harness racing will continue at Buffalo Raceway, but only essential personnel and horsemen will be allowed on the track grounds in Hamburg until further notice because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The track said the clubhouse will be closed to fans wishing to place wagers, but betting will be available through off-track betting and simulcasting locations along with ADW outlets. a 13-race card is scheduled for Saturday with a first post time of 6 p.m.

Daily simulcasting at the Buffalo Raceway clubhouse also will be closed until further notice.

For more information, go to www.buffaloraceway.com