BORZELLERI, Sylvia E.

BORZELLERI - Sylvia E. Of Fredonia, NY, March 10, 2020. Beloved wife of Samuel Borzelleri; sister of Bonnie (Dave Hutch) Calkins, Donald Lume, Jeneen Penman and the late James Calkins, Jr.; aunt of Joseph Calkins; great-aunt of Aidan and Savannah Calkins; also survived by her dogs, Rose Bud and Katrina. Sylvia had a passion for her dogs and monkeys; she also was an avid hunter. Friends may call Saturday from 1-3 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola NY, where prayers will follow visitation at 3 PM.