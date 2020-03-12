Black History Mobile Museum's stop at Buff State canceled

The Black History 101 Mobile Museum that was supposed to be at SUNY Buffalo State on March 18, with a portion of its 7,000 artifacts on display in the lobby of the Campbell Student Union, has been canceled because of concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The cancellation comes as the college, along with all other SUNY schools, shifts to online coursework to try to halt the spread of the virus.

The museum contains original artifacts of black memorabilia, from the trans-Atlantic slave trade era to today's hip-hop culture, including documents signed by Frederick Douglass, Booker T. Washington, Mary Mcleod Bethune, Malcolm X, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and others. It has visited colleges, K-12 schools, businesses, conferences and other sites in 40 states.

There is no word yet on whether its Buffalo appearance, sponsored by the college's Africana Studies Program, will be rescheduled.