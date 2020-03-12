Bisons postpone Family Day Open House, cancel interviews

The Buffalo Bisons have postponed their Family Day Open House scheduled for March 21. Major League Baseball on Thursday decided to delay the start of the season by at least two weeks due to the coronavirus.

"The safety of our fans, players and ballpark staff is and will always be our top priority," the Bisons said in a news release.

The Buffalo Bisons also are canceling Saturday’s open interviews for seasonal employment. Applicants interested in being a part of the ballpark team this season are encouraged to visit bisons.com for information on how they can apply for a position.

Sahlen Field will be closed on Saturday.