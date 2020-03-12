Binghamton wins seventh straight, tops Amerks

The Binghamton Devils made a lead created on second period goals by Egor Sharangovich and Nathan Bastian stand up for a 5-2 American Hockey League victory over the Rochester Americans Wednesday night at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester.
Twice the Amerks closed to one goal, on power-play scores by Taylor Leier in the second and Remi Elie in the third, but each time the Devils answered. First was on a short-handed goal by Sharangovich a 3:28 of the third. The second on a goal by Marian Studenic at 6:08 of the third. Julian Melchori scored into empty net for the Devils with 2:44 left.
Binghamton has won seven in a row and 12 of its last 13. The Amerks’ loss came after two road wins at first-place Belleville last weekend. Rochester missed a chance to gain more ground on Belleville which lost at home to Laval Rocket, 3-0.
Casey Mittelstadt and Jacob Bryson had the assists on Leier’s goal. Elie’s eighth goal was unassisted.
Zane McIntyre made 29 saves for Binghamton. Jonas Johansson had 25 for Rochester.
