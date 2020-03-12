'Big L' plans to get bigger in Cheektowaga

Plans to expand a 45-year-old home improvement business received the green light Tuesday night when Cheektowaga lawmakers approved a new showroom and warehouse for Big L Windows & Doors at 2727 William St.

Additions will include a 2,400 square-foot warehouse and a 2,300 square-foot showroom to the existing structure, said David R. Ciurzynski, construction consultant.

Site improvement plans also call for the elimination of storage trailers and enhanced landscaping to improve curb appeal, said Ciurzynski.

The company was founded in 1975 at 1800 Broadway but experienced a fire in March 1998 and moved operations to its present site on William.

The project next faces a state Environmental Quality Review.