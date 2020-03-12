Atlantic Hockey cancels tournament, including games at Harborcenter

The remainder of the Atlantic Hockey Tournament, with semifinals and finals scheduled for March 20-21 at LECOM Harborcenter, has been canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak, the league announced.

Niagara University was scheduled to play a quarterfinal series against Army beginning Friday at West Point.

"The situation around COVID-19 has been rapidly changing and evolving over the last 24 hours and Atlantic Hockey feels that, for the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, and fans, the best decision we can make is to cancel the remainder of the 2020 Atlantic Hockey Tournament," the league said in a statement. "We are disappointed that this decision needed to be made, however, the health and safety of all involved is our top priority."

The NCAA Tournament bracket was scheduled to be released March 22, but the tournament has been canceled.