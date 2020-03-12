3 can't-miss shows: Night Slaves, Crikwater, Vundabar

Night Slaves, 7 p.m. March 13, Revolution Gallery (1419 Hertel Ave.), $10.

Restless industrial act Night Slave is readying the debut of its latest collection of music at the versatile North Buffalo gallery.

Featuring core duo John Toohill and David Kane, the pair has spent a half decade expanding upon its dark blend of noise and electronica. The latest entry in the group's catalog "THREE AND A HALF" finds elements of '60s garage and psych added to Night Slaves' often bleak musical landscape. Check out the down-right bouncy single "ABSOLUTE" below, a fantastic left turn into the band's surprising new directions.

Now a must-see live experience, the former duo has fleshed out since its last batch of recordings, adding Toohill's longtime collaborator Ryan McMullen (JOHNS, the Hotlights, Alpha Hopper) to the fold along with scene vets Kelly Mordaunt and Lucy Bell.

On hand for support will be chamber pop outfit Parade Chic and experimental pop artist Ex-Pat.

<a href="http://nightslaves.bandcamp.com/album/three-and-a-half">THREE AND A HALF by Night Slaves</a>

Crikwater, 1 p.m. March 15 in the 9th Ward @ Babeville (341 Delaware Ave.), $4

With the Shamrock Run behind us, Buffalo has officially entered St. Patrick's Day season, a seemingly monthlong celebration of all that is Irish here in the city. And now that Parade Day(s) is next up, the weekend will have plenty of musical options to pair with a pint of Guinness.

Babeville will once again be right in the heart of the parade, so if you need a musical reprieve from the chaos set to hit Delaware Avenue, head downstairs for a breather to catch a set from South Buffalo staple Crikwater.

The Irish folk band may be new to you if you don't frequent the pubs of South Buffalo and the First Ward, but since hitting the scene nearly a decade ago, the group has grown into the go-to act for fiddle-led sing-alongs and rootsy ballads.

The afternoon also will feature performances by the popular Americana act the Observers and folk-rock pair the Middlemen.

Vundabar, 7 p.m. March 18, Mohawk Place (47 E. Mohawk St.), $13.

Boston indie outfit Vundabar is back in town, this time with a new batch of tunes.

Previously seen performing in the basement of Asbury Hall last winter while promoting 2018's cathartic and grief-heavy "Smell Smoke," the fuzzy band will graduate to ground level this time around to perform tracks from its new record "Either Light," set to drop on March 13.

The record appears to be a much lighter affair than its predecessor, with a sense of ease and relief floating throughout the record's first single "Burned Off." Fans of White Lung, Broncho, Diarrhea Planet would be wise to give it a spin.

The band will be joined by minimalist indie act Boyscott at its downtown gig. The nostalgic Connecticut band is prepping the release of its sophomore effort. Nashville's peppy garage rockers the Ophelias also will perform.