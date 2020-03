WRAY, Kenneth L. Sr.

WRAY - Kenneth L. Sr. March 8, 2020. Husband of the late Florence M.; father of Earl (Denise), Kenneth Jr. (Nancy), Diane (Michael J. Hughes), Bonnie (Eugene) Hare, Kathleen (late Robert) Hausle and Michael (Donna); brother of Carol (late Robert) Jaskowski and the late Donald (Lenore) Kilger, Richard Kilger; grandfather of Susan, Linda, Earl Jr., Terri, James, Brian, Jennifer, Christopher, David, Renea, Melody, Shauna and Jesse; also survived by great and great-great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. Graveside Services at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Hamburg NY, on Saturday, March 14. Starting promptly at 10 AM. Arrangements by THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna NY.