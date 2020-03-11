World Trade Center Buffalo Niagara takes over Niagara County's Canadian marketing effort

World Trade Center Buffalo Niagara will take charge of the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency's Canadian marketing effort.

The NCIDA voted Wednesday to pay World Trade Center $20,000 a year to lead the effort, which in recent years saw NCIDA Assistant Director Andrew Klyczek crossing into Ontario an average of once a week to pitch Niagara County sites to Canadian businesses.

"We think it's much more cost-effective to partner with World Trade Center Buffalo Niagara," Klyczek said.

"It's a great approach for Niagara County to piggyback on the work we're already doing," trade center President Craig Turner said.