WARMUS - Dustin M. Of Elba, NY, suddenly March 7, 2020 at the age of 24. Beloved fiance; of Lizz A. Abt; dear son of Daniel J. and Patricia (nee Bishop) Warmus, Sr.; brother of Wendy (Matthew) Wagner, Daniel J., Melinda (Adam Cook) Warmus and Derick Warmus; also survived by uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Mass of Christian Burial from Our Lady of Peace Church, 10950 Main St., Clarence, NY, Saturday, March 14, at 10:00 AM. (please assemble at church). Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY, Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com