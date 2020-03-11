UB suspends all study abroad programs because of coronavirus

The University at Buffalo suspended all of its study abroad programs and recalled students because of the novel coronavirus.

The move affects about 65 students, according to the university.

This is in addition to the recall of SUNY and CUNY students ordered home from high-risk countries by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo last week. About 300 students from colleges around the state were brought home from China, South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan and subject to a 14-day quarantine. They included nine UB students.

UB also canceled or postponed any travel programs planned for this spring.

The university said it is "working to understand the financial implications for all students who have incurred nonrefundable costs associated with current or upcoming study abroad or experiential learning programs and will communicate directly with students through the program coordinator."

UB also said it is taking steps to make sure its students will be able to complete their studies.