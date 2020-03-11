UB's Jayvon Graves, Davonta Jordan, Ronaldo Segu earn All-MAC basketball honors

CLEVELAND – Three players on the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team have earned All-Mid-American Conference honors, which were announced Wednesday morning.

Jayvon Graves was named to the All-MAC first team, while Davonta Jordan was named the defensive player of the year and Ronaldo Segu was named the MAC's sixth man of the year.

Graves led the Bulls in scoring (17.1 points per game), averaged 5.4 rebounds per game and is fifth in the MAC in scoring. He made 204 field goals this season, the third most in a single season for the Bulls.

The junior guard from Malvern, Ohio, reached the 1,000-point plateau this season; Graves is 18th on UB’s all-time scoring list with 1,080 points.

Jordan led the MAC with 67 steals and had 25 blocks, and also averaged 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. The senior guard from Cocoa, Fla., was one of four players nationally to average more than five rebounds, five assists and two steals per game.

Jordan finished his four years at UB second in program history in career assists (522) and fourth in career steals (179).

He is the third UB player in four years to win the defensive player of the year in the MAC and was named to the all-defensive team for the third consecutive year.

Segu averaged 8.1 points per game as he came off the bench in all 32 games this season. The sophomore guard from Orlando set career-best numbers in scoring, rebounding (2.3 per game) and assists (65) this season for the Bulls.

A UB player has been named the top sixth man five times, tied with Bowling Green for the most in league history.

UB (20-12) lost to Miami (Ohio) in the first round of the MAC Tournament on Monday at Alumni Arena.