TALOWSKI, Mary V. (Kajdas)

TALOWSKI - Mary V. (nee Kajdas)

March 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Henry W.; devoted mother of Christine Talowski, Susan (Alexander) Sandor, Mary Jo (Derrick) Pula and late Diane Talowski; loving grandmother of Rochelle (Paul) Webber, Jeremy Pula, Aaron Pula and Alexis Sandor; loving sister of Sophie (late Richard) Vanderlip, and the late Anastasia (late Leonard) Szymanski, Joseph (late Patricia) Kajdas and Anna (late Stanley) Makson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Pietszak Funeral Home, 2400 William St. (near Harlem.) Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernard Church (Clinton at S. Ogden Sts.) Friday at 9:30 AM. www.Pietszak.com