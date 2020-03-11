Supon, Donald A.

Supon - Donald A. Passed away March 1, 2020. Born October 18, 1946, he was the son of the late Albert and Elizabeth (Durkin) Supon. Donald is survived by his wife of 40 years, Myra; his children, Donald (Krista), Jason (Jennine), Michael (Shannon) Supon and Jocelyn (Andrew) Touma; grandchildren Kathryn, Corinne, Jack and Natalie Supon, Johnathan, Michael and Madelyn Touma and his siblings Linda (Jerry) Schuster, David (Maureen) Supon, Beverly (Jack) Bocek, Mary Ann (Philip) LeClaire, Thomas (Gabi) Supon and Eileen LaRose; in addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Evelyn (Ronald) Whatling. Donald has chosen to donate his body to UB Medical School. A Celebration of Life Reception will be held at Four Points By Sheraton, 7001 Buffalo Avenue, Niagara Falls, March 14, 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Niagara Falls Education Foundation, P.O. Box 595, NF, NY 14302. Funds collected will create a scholarship in Donald's name.