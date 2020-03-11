STADLER, Franz Joe

Stadler - Franz Joe

March 9, 2020 of Lake View, NY. Beloved husband of the late Jane (nee Blake) Stadler; devoted father of Joseph (Cheryl Jean) Stadler, Peter (Cherie) Stadler, and Kathleen (Terry Pierog) Stadler; cherished grandfather of Franz Joseph, Matthew, Sean, and Michael Stadler; loving brother of Charlotte (late Harold) Swartz, Margaret (late William) Borchert, Marie "Linda" (Michael) Golinski, Karl (Debi) Stadler, and the late Helga (Thomas) Dombrowski, Elizabeth (Thomas) Stuff, Martha "Lori" Dragonette; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Friends received Thursday from 3-7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Road (Corner of Camp Rd. and Rte. 5) Hamburg, NY, followed by a celebration of life at Michael's Banquet Facility. Mass of Christian Burial to take place Friday at 11 AM at St. John Paul II, 2052 Lakeview Road, Lake View, followed by a committal service at Holy Cross Cemetery in Lackawanna. Please assemble at the church. Memorial contributions can be made to the Southtowns Catholic School, 2052 Lakeview Rd., Lake View, NY 14085. Please leave online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.