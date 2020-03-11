Bonnies trying to think positive entering A-10 tournament

St. Bonaventure is focused on the possibilities – not the probabilities – as it heads to Brooklyn for the Atlantic 10 Conference men’s basketball tournament.

Three weeks ago, the Bonnies were sitting pretty for a double bye into the quarterfinals of the event at the Barclays Center. Now they own the No. 5 seed and will have to play in a pre-quarterfinal game at 2:30 p.m. Thursday against the winner between No. 12 seed George Mason (16-15, 5-13 A-10) and No. 13 Saint Joseph’s (6-25, 2-16), who play Wednesday at 1 p.m.

“Saint Louis beat us last year, and they played on Thursday,” said Bona coach Mark Schmidt, referring to last year’s A-10 title game. “Two of the last five teams that have won it have played on Thursday. We gotta take care of Thursday and then we worry about what happens after that. It’s not like no one’s done it.”

“I’m excited to go down there and compete,” said sophomore guard Jaren English. “I know the guys are mentally getting ready. We’re excited to go down there and show people that they can’t cross us off their list.”

Saint Louis won the A-10 championship last year as the No. 6 seed. Virginia Commonwealth won it in 2015 as the No. 5 seed.

It will take a dramatic turnaround, however, for the Bonnies to execute a Thursday-to-Sunday run in Brooklyn.

The Bonnies (19-12, 11-7) have lost three of their last five games and four of their last six. The A-10 bracket does not look good for them.

They will be the favorite Thursday, no matter who wins between George Mason and St. Joseph’s. Bona beat both teams twice this season. The game will be televised by NBC Sports Network.

But a win Thursday would bring a 2:30 p.m. Friday meeting with No. 4 seed Saint Louis, which just pounded the Bonnies, 72-49, on Saturday.

Saint Louis (23-8, 12-6) has won five straight and ranks No. 49 in the NCAA’s NET Rankings, the analytics tool used to help pick the 68-team NCAA Tournament. Bona is No. 121. The Billikens are a physical team that’s No. 1 in the A-10 in rebounding, and they’ve held foes to just 61 points per game in the past seven games. They’re a bad matchup for the Bonnies.

If Bona somehow upsets Saint Louis, its reward surely is a semifinal meeting Saturday with Dayton (29-2, 18-0), the No. 3 team in the nation and the A-10’s top seed. Dayton stomped the Bonnies, 86-62, in January.

Had Bona dropped to the No. 6 seed, their A-10 road would have gone through Rhode Island (which they played tough) and Richmond (which they beat three weeks ago). Of course, the basketball gods don’t always deal the easiest hands.

Bona’s players had a much narrower focus as they prepared to go to Brooklyn.

“We really had a little wake-up call that last game,” said Dominick Welch, referring to the loss at Saint Louis. “Just knowing we really wanted to get that third seed. We listen to coach Schmidt and try to take it one game at a time.”

“It’s the team that plays the best is going to win,” Schmidt said. “Preparation is important, but you don’t have a lot of it."

“They play at 1 o’clock, so you got 24 hours,” Schmidt said, referring to the George Mason-St. Joe’s game. “The preparation isn’t going to be that important. It’s just going out and playing and doing what you do best. We just have to go out and play.”

The immediate task for the Bonnies is to get the offense sorted out after they shot 18% from two-point range and managed a season low in points against Saint Louis. The Bonnies routed St. Joe’s, 89-73, last week. But the offense also wasn’t good in a 73-65 loss at LaSalle on Feb. 29.

Sophomore guard Kyle Lofton was 2 for 11 from the field at Saint Louis and freshman forward Justin Winston was 1 for 9. What are the odds that’s going to happen again? Slim.

But the Bonnies ignored sophomore center Osun Osunniyi. He took just three shot attempts and scored two points. He needs to get back in the flow. Osunniyi ranks second in the A-10 in field-goal percentage at .615.

St. Joe’s is enduring the worst season by record in its 111-year basketball history. George Mason figures to be the more formidable pre-quarterfinal foe for the Bonnies.

George Mason has had some decent outings of late, losing by seven to Dayton and by three to Duquesne. The Patriots are a pretty good rebounding team. But they make the most turnovers of any A-10 team; their shooting from the perimeter is poor; and their interior defense has been soft.

Dayton is in position to get a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament if it wins it all in Brooklyn. No. 2 A-10 seed Richmond is 38th in the NET Ranking and is on the NCAA bubble. If Richmond reaches the final, it deserves a bid. No. 3 seed Rhode Island and No. 4 Saint Louis likely need a win over Dayton to get an NCAA bid.

The A-10 championship is 1 p.m. Sunday on CBS.

. . .

Lofton, the Bonnies' 6-foot-3 sophomore point guard, earned first-team All-Atlantic 10 honors in voting by the conference's 14 head coaches. Osunniyi, the 6-10 sophomore, earned third-team all-conference honors and was voted to the league's all-defensive team. English, a 6-4 sophomore, was named to the A-10 All-Academic team.

Dayton's Obi Toppin was named A-10 player of the year, and Dayton's Anthony Grant was named coach of the year.

Joining Toppin and Lofton on the first team were Dayton's Jalen Crutcher, Rhode Island's Fats Russell, Richmond's Jacob Gilyard and Saint Louis' Jordan Goodwin.

Lofton led Bona at 14.1 ppg and averaged an league-best 6.0 assists while playing 38.4 minutes a game, the most of any A-10 player. Osunniyi 10.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks a game. Osunniyi ranked fifth in rebounds and fourth in blocks.