Spike in overdoses in Chautauqua County prompts warning about heroin

A sudden increase in drug overdoses this month in Chautauqua County has prompted a county health official to warn that this could be a sign that heroin currently circulating in the county is unexpectedly strong.

“From March 1 to March 11, there were 19 reported overdoses in Chautauqua County,” said Health and Human Services Public Health Director Christine Schuyler. “On average, we saw 19 overdoses per month in 2019. It is very concerning that we’ve hit this number in just the first 11 days of March. Fortunately, no fatal overdoses have been reported yet this month.”

Schuyler encouraged people who use drugs and their friends and families to have a naxolone – Narcan – kit on hand and be prepared to call 911.

She noted that the state’s 911 Good Samaritan Law allows people to call 911 for emergency medical care, without fear of arrest.

Information about chemical dependency services in the county is available online at combataddictionchq.com.